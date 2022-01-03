Hearne PD investigating shooting at apartment complex

Authorities were called to the complex just before 10 a.m.

HEARNE, Texas — One person was hurt and another was arrested after a shooting near the Columbus Village Apartment Complex in Hearne Monday.

Cleveland Robinson, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is also facing other charges, according to the Hearne Police Department.

Officers responded to the 800 block of South Riley Street just before 10 a.m. after there were reports of gunshots in the area. Authorities said one man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers at the scene said they found Robinson in the area as well as a gun near the scene of the shooting. They said Robinson and the other man got into an argument and it quickly escalated. Robinson was arrested at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information is released.