SignatureCare Emergency Room to host sensory toy drive for special needs children and elders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — SignatureCare emergency center is set to host a sensory toy drive on Dec. 7 to meet the need of giving back to special needs children and elders.

"Three years ago I started working with Signature Care and they asked me what I was passionate about, and one of the things is autism, Alzheimer's and dementia. Throughout Aggieland we see toy drives all the time but no one has done a sensory toy drive," said marketing supervisor Ashley Allen.

They are hoping to collect sensory items such as fidget toys, slime, light up toys, stuffed animals and other items that can stimulate the five senses.

Allen explained why the sensory items were critical in their toy drive, saying "Sensory is development and we're always looking to improve the mental state, the physical state, the emotional state so that is our way of giving back to the community in that aspect. It's an awareness we want to bring light to and its here, its around us, its a part of society."

Signature care wants to show that they are more than just an emergency room.