BRENHAM, Texas—We head to the Blue Bell capital of Texas this week to meet Simba and Bruno—our KAGS Pets of the Week.

Simba is a three-year-old chow mix with a big smile on his face.

He’s great with people and kids and would make a great dog for a family with no other furry friends hanging around.

Allison Harper with the Brenham Pet Adoption Center said they all joke that Simba was a person in another life—he likes to be around humans so much.

Our second Pet of the Week is Bruno.

This black-and-white handsome fellow is quite curious—and he never met a stranger.

He’s a Lab/Great Dane mix who might try to jump up and sneak in a hug.

Bruno would be great in any home- he loves kids and even cats!

Bruno and Simba are both waiting for their forever homes.

They’ve been at the shelter for a few months now, and Harper said she can’t understand why.

Both of these dogs are so lovable and need to find homes soon.

If you are interested in adopting Simba or Bruno, follow this link to learn more about adopting them.

