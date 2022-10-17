Bed builders in need of a new space

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built over 400 beds in Bryan-College Station and looking for a space of their own to bring more places to sleep for those in need.

BRYAN, Texas — A local non-profit is building beds for kids in need of a good night's rest in the Bryan/College Station area.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide organization with 276 chapters that deliver beds to kids who are without a definitive place to sleep. In 2021, the Brazos County chapter was created, providing over 400 children with beds.

As they expand, they are in need of a new space after using the Habitat for Humanity warehouse for their operations.

President of SHP George Nelson Jr. shared how their heightened request volume is becoming too much. In addition, more board members are needed to handle their growth.

“Now we're starting to average between 50, sometimes 100 people per build and just in that tight space is just getting harder and we need to find our own building,” said Nelson Jr.

"It's a lot of work and right now just us five doing it, it's a lot of work we're being pulled in all directions because right now we're trying to look for our own building," said SHP volunteer Lucy Rodriguez.

To meet their needs, they are asking for donations from the community on October 18th, for Brazos Valley Gives day. It's an online giving challenge that brings awareness and raise money for local non-profits, which is also the ideal time for them to do more in the community and further help kinds in need of a place to rest.

Nelson, along with co-President Joel Hammond shared how contributions will help them achieve their goals. They also noted that in the beginning stage of their chapter, Brazos Valley Gives was one of the most helpful ways to get themselves established.

"It was really helpful getting us started last year so we want to build on that this year. So we would appreciate anyone that can give to go to Brazos Valley Gives.org between now and October 18th,” said Hammond.

"We're looking to do a lot more and with everybody's donations and money, and time we could get more kids off the floor and into their own bed," stated Nelson.

To help Sleep in Heavenly Peace continue building dream beds for kids sleeping on the floor, just search "Sleep" on Brazos Valley Gives day and donate.