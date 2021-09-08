Small business hands out backpacks and school supplies to local students

Easy Phone Repairs and Sales handed out 24 backpacks in 12 hours

BRYAN, Texas — One small business is answering the call to help students and families just in time for the fall semester.

Owner of Easy Phone Repairs and Sales Rudy Sorto handed out backpacks full of school supplies including folders, erasers, pencils, glue and more.

Sorto said in the first 12 hours after opening, they gave away 24 backpacks.

Sorto said that his own children were the main inspiration behind wanting to give back to other kids in Brazos County.

“I know back to school [is coming], again I have kids, I know what it means, and I was like why not,” Sorto said.

Sorto said he knows it’s been a rough year for a lot of families and he just wanted to help.

“I love kids and I figured that this is a good moment to just give because this is the perfect opportunity, back to school is huge,” Sorto said.