Small plane strikes SUV before crash landing near Highway 59 in Shepherd, DPS says

The pilot and two passengers and the driver of the SUV were not hurt, the Department of Public Safety said.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — The three people on a small plane and an SUV driver on Highway 59 are probably counting their blessings right now.

The plane clipped a Toyota SUV with its landing gear before coming to a stop in a field.near Highway 59 in Shepherd Thursday afternoon, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

Thankfully, the three people on the Beechcraft fixed-wing aircraft and the driver of the SUV weren't hurt, according to the DPS.

They were flying from Jennings, Louisiana to Junction, Texas when something went wrong.

The DPS said a preliminary investigation indicates the pilot suddenly lost power around 2:15 p.m.

The pilot has been identified as 37-year-old Kendall John Krielow of Thibodeaux, Louisiana, the DPS said.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 51-year-old Towhid Aziz Chowdhury of Katy.

One southbound lane is closed and people are being asked to avoid the area near the Liberty County line.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will conduct the investigation.