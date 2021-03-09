Snooze A.M. Eatery bringing home the bacon for No Kid Hungry Organization

The restaurant establishment is donating proceeds of their sales on International Bacon Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This Saturday, Snooze A.M. Eatery will be raising funds for No Kid Hungry on International Bacon Day.

The restaurant opened its College Station location earlier this year and is happy to be getting more plugged into the community. Now, the restaurant is celebrating International Bacon Day on Saturday by donating some of its proceeds to the organization.

The general manager for the restaurant says that he is happy to be getting more involved in community outreach.

Brian Whitson, General Manager of Snooze an A.M. Eatery in College Station, says that it’s hard to put into words how much it means to help kids battling hunger.