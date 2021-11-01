Winter weather continues to impact the Brazos Valley, power outages, chance for freezing fog on the way

Utility companies are working to restore power in some counties in the Brazos Valley. Law enforcement spent much of the morning responding to crashes.

BRYAN, Texas — Winter weather can be fun, as many of your pictures and videos you sent in to KAGS shows. However, for many, including our law enforcement and first responder teams, get added risk as they try to do their jobs in tough conditions.

With the Bryan-College Station area seeing up to five inches of snow in some parts, we had hazardous road conditions. Over in Robertson County, some areas there saw up to eight inches of snow and first responders and law enforcement worked through the storm, to the morning commute and even into the afternoon with crashes and stranded motorists.

Slippery roads pushed drivers off the roads and the Robertson County Sheriff's Office continued to put out alerts to drivers asking them not to travel if they didn't have to.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office and the College Station Police Department asked drivers to avoid using State Highway 6, due to road conditions. In College Station, northbound drivers were diverted to William D. Fitch Parkway and southbound drivers were diverted to Barron Road. If you choose to drive in treacherous conditions and end up going off the road, you've now put our law enforcement and first responders in a dangerous situation as they come to help you. If a travel advisory is issued, find another route that isn't as bad, or wait until those conditions improve.

The day was tough, but dayshift patrol still managed to build an emergency snowresponder at the end of shift. This type of snowman won’t prevent crime, though, so please remember to #LockTakeHide and #SeeSomethingSaySomething! #9PMRoutine pic.twitter.com/T4IRgEEPeU — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 11, 2021

The Bryan Police Department responded to more than 50 crashes Sunday, including drivers who landed themselves in the ditch or off the road.

Power Outages in the Brazos Valley

Over in Bryan, customers are still without power after it went out on Sunday afternoon. According to Bryan Texas Utilities, they are working to restore power to those customers.

Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative reported around 10,000 customers were without power and more than 4,000 customers have since been restored. The company says crews will work until 10pm Monday and will resume working Tuesday morning. Currently, the company's outage viewer link is not functioning on its website.

The counties of Waller, Walker, Madison and Leon are also reporting power outages. Crews are continuing to work on restoring power to those customers.

What is 'freezing fog?'

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office warned people that Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could bring freezing fog. This can result in slippery road conditions and make travel treacherous.

So what exactly is freezing fog? When temperatures are at or below freezing, the supercooled water droplets in fog can freeze instantly on surfaces like roads, vehicles, sidewalks and stairs.

This can lead to patches of ice, commonly known as 'black ice' on roadways. This is ice that blends in with the road so it can't be seen until you hit it, which can cause even the most experienced drivers to lose control of their vehicle.

