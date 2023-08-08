HPD: 3-month-old boy dead after being left in vehicle in Southeast Houston

Police said it's unclear how long the child was left in the car or if it was intentional.

HOUSTON — A 3-month-old boy died after being left in a vehicle in southeast Houston on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened outside a mental health clinic on Long Drive between Griggs Road and the South Loop.

According to the Houston Police Department, both parents were cooperating with the investigation. They said the mother was with another 4-year-old child at the clinic. Investigators said she walked into the center sometime after noon.

Police said they got the call to meet the Houston Fire Department at the scene at 3:25 p.m. and were there within a minute. They found the boy unresponsive and he was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. It's unclear how long the child was left in the vehicle or if he was left intentionally.

Police are expected to check surveillance cameras and interview witnesses to see just how long the baby was left in the hot car.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

"Houston gets very hot," said Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir. "Under no circumstances, you should leave a child in the car, not even for a moment."

It's unknown if charges will be filed at this time.

