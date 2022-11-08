Standoff with armed man who tried to breach FBI office in Cincinnati ends

The suspect's condition is not known at this time.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The standoff in southwest Ohio between law enforcement and an armed man wearing body armor who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati Thursday morning has ended.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency posted that operations and response to the situation have ended. The suspect's condition is not known at this time.

According to the FBI, the man attempted to breach the visitor screening facility just after 9 a.m. The man fled after an alarm was triggered and he was confronted by agents.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers located the suspect's vehicle, a Ford Crown Victoria, near the northbound Interstate 71 rest area in Warren County around 9:37 a.m.

Once troopers got behind his vehicle, the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued. While behind the vehicle, a suspected gun shot was fired from inside the suspect's vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the pursuit continued on I-71 until the suspect excited at state Route 73, traveling eastbound before turning onto Smith Road.

The suspect's vehicle came to a stop around 9:53 a.m. on Smith Road near Van Trees Road in Clinton County. He then exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with authorities.

Authorities said the suspect had “unknown injuries” but no one else was hurt.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency issued a lockdown for a one-mile radius from the intersection of Smith Road and Center in Clinton County during the standoff.

Portions of Interstate 71 and state Route 73 were closed for several hours but are now reopened. Portions of Smith Road will remain closed.

The confrontation at the FBI's Cincinnati field office comes as officials warn of an increase in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

On Gab, a social media site popular with white supremacists, users have warned they are preparing for an armed revolution.

Federal officials have also been tracking an array of other concerning chatter on Gab and other platforms threatening violence against federal agents. FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced the threats as he visited another FBI office in Nebraska on Wednesday.

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with,” Wray said Wednesday in Omaha.

The FBI on Wednesday also warned its agents to avoid protesters and ensure their security key cards are “not visible outside FBI space,” citing an increase in social media threats to bureau personnel and facilities. It also warned agents to be aware of their surroundings and potential protesters.