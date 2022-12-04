Houston-area police chief to resign after being accused of authorizing nearly $300K in overtime pay for himself

The city attorney says discrepancies were found in the chief’s overtime pay – pay, that the chief himself, signed off on.

HOUSTON, Texas — The city of Spring Valley Village and its police chief will soon be parting ways.

This comes after the city attorney said discrepancies were found in the chief’s overtime pay – pay, that the chief himself, signed off on.

A special meeting was held Tuesday where Chief Loyd Evans announced he will be leaving his position as chief of police.

"Assuming things follow through with what we've agreed to today, then I think yes, he's happy and he's ready to move on," said Evans' attorney Amanda Bolin.

Evans was placed on administrative leave recently after the city discovered that “in 2020 and 2021, very substantial amounts of overtime had been paid”… to him, an exempt employee.

A statement provided by the city attorney said the chief is the one who approved the payments.

“It is only in the rarest of occasions that city policy permits overtime for exempt employees," the statement read.

In a 9-month period in 2020, Chief Evans allegedly received $189,038 in overtime pay plus base salary. In 2021, his overtime payments allegedly continued for an additional $96,040 plus base salary.

In 2020, his salary was $151,000.

The statement said that information was not well received by city representatives who now question their trust in him to continue in his role.

But Bolin said the chief denies any wrongdoing and says the overtime was justified.

“I can tell you I'm not concerned about anything criminal in nature. I do not believe that Chief Evans has done anything wrong. And I think that will come to light when this eventual agreement is disclosed," Bolin said.

A special meeting will be called to approve the final agreement. Until then, Chief Evans will remain on administrative leave.

But some residents still have questions – like how this could go overlooked for so long?

“It’s not like it happened yesterday. This has been going on for a couple of years, and why they weren’t aware of it. It's kind of surprising to me," resident Janet Nussbaum said.

The city of Spring Valley Village released the following statement to KHOU 11 in regards to a meeting held on April 1:

The origin of this situation for which this special meeting is being called was a special meeting which occurred on Feb 22nd of this year to discuss proposed job alignment and salary ranges for city employees. As a result of that meeting and discussion, additional information was provided later which revealed that in both 2020 and 2021 very substantial amounts of overtime had been paid by the city to an exempt employee. It is only in the rarest of occasions and under specific conditions that city policy permits OT for exempt employees. This single exempt employee over the course of a 9-month period in 2020 received $189,038 in OT plus base salary. In 2021, these OT payments continued for an additional $96,040 plus base salary.

This information was not well received by your city representatives. The lack of openness, transparency, or even awareness by the individual responsible for the distribution of these OT funds (who was also the recipient of these funds) has left your city representatives questioning the judgement and their trust in this individual to continue their role with the city.

As a result, Spring Valley’s duly appointed Police Commissioner and reserve Assistant Police Chief was asked by the mayor and mayor pro-tem to meet with this individual to initiate a discussion regarding the willingness of this individual to engage with council to formulate a retirement/separation agreement with the city. Unfortunately, this meeting did not go well or have the intended result.

Not too long after this meeting, the Police Commissioner was contacted by phone by this individual. The result of that conversation, based on guidance of the city attorney, led to the current status of this individual being placed on administrative leave and all access to the city’s non-public spaces (to include the police department) being revoked.