St. Joseph Catholic Church celebrates 150th anniversary as a parish

The Catholic Church in Bryan is celebrating its 150-year anniversary by highlighting its members and their history.

BRYAN, Texas — There are many establishments in the Bryan-College Station area that have been here longer than many local families.

One church in particular is reflecting on their 150 year history.

“In that time in 1873, Bryan was beginning to grow. The railroad had come here into Bryan and people immigrated here and some were Catholic. So in 1873 there was a group of Catholics that formed a church here,” explained Father Brian Eilers.

With years worth of rich history, St. Joseph Catholic Church has become home to Catholics from a diverse range of nationalities.

The church has focused their 150-year anniversary on the theme of many cultures, one faith.

“We have people from all over the world that have come here from Poland and Germany, Czech, later the Italians and the Hispanics, Vietnamese and people from Cuba. So all of these people come together and what's really cool is that in their homes, they celebrated they were catholic, and celebrated the faith there, and now coming together they’re all part of this one faith community”, Father Eilers emphasized.

The church takes pride in being the oldest parish in the Bryan-College Station area and hopes to continue spreading their faith for many years to come.