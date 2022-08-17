Business dean at a Houston university resigns amid allegations he lied on resume

The university has confirmed they accepted Dr. Mario Enzler’s resignation on Friday but did not confirm a reason.

HOUSTON — The University of St. Thomas' Cameron School of Business dean has resigned amid allegations that he lied about his education on his resume.

The university on Wednesday confirmed they accepted Dr. Mario Enzler’s resignation on Friday, but did not give a reason.

On the webpage for his self-written book, he chronicles his career as a banker, then founder of a school in New Hampshire, before becoming business dean in 2020 at the University of St. Thomas.

His biography has since been removed from the University’s website.

A report by the Houston Chronicle claims a group of concerned faculty members decided to fact-check Enzler's resume after having doubts about his leadership and the way he was appointed. The faculty members reportedly discovered the university at which he supposedly received a doctorate doesn't even offer Ph.D.s and where he got his Bachelor's degree turned out to be a high school.

A statement from the university, reads, “On Friday afternoon, the University of St. Thomas received and accepted Mario Enzler's resignation. Our focus is now on the future of the Cameron School of Business and serving our students through this transition period."