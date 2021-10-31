Brazos County authorities in standoff at College Station apartment complex

At least one person has been taken to the hospital after being shot Sunday afternoon.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 7:30 p.m.

College Station police said the investigation and standoff going on at the apartment complex is not an "active shooter" situation. They are currently trying to talk with the suspect, who has been isolated to one apartment in Building 4 at this time.

7:00 p.m.

According to the apartment complex, College Station police said the shooting is an "isolated incident." The shelter in place only applies to Building 4 at this time at Lake Walk at Traditions on the 8100 block of Atlas Pear Drive.

However, Buildings 1, 2, and 3 are inaccessible at the time and the people who live in those buildings are not able to come and go. People who live in Buildings 5, 6 and 7 are able enter through the back entrance.

At least one building at the complex has been taped off with crime scene tape and a College Station crime scene unit left the complex around 6 p.m. All entrances and exits to the complex remain blocked off by police units.

Some residents of the complex (if you live in buildings 5, 6, or 7 - highlighted in green) can enter at this time though the back entrance (off Turkey Creek Road, marked w/ an ‘X’). (3 of 4) pic.twitter.com/hhHVJaPZTb — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 31, 2021

6:15 p.m.

Authorities said the suspected gunman has been isolated to one apartment in Building 4. They are asking everyone who lives in Building 4 to stay in their apartments with their doors locked. The surrounding apartments in the area of the suspected gunman have been evacuated.

People were scene walking in and out of the complex with their dogs or were walking on the paths around the complex.

5:00pm

Authorities have confirmed at least one person has been taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound. College Station police officers were called to the complex around 4 p.m. after a person called for help and said they had been shot.

Authorities with the College Station Police Department, Bryan Police Department and the Texas A&M Police Department are investigating a shooting at the Lake Park at Traditions apartment complex.

Authorities are asking people who live in the complex to stay in their apartments with their doors and windows locked.

Shooting Investigation — Residents at Lake Walk at Traditions, 8175 Atlas Pear Drive, are asked to shelter in place (remain indoors w/ doors locked) pending further update or directions from officers on scene. This is an active scene. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/lg2ebXiQJf — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 31, 2021