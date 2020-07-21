State 4-H Horse Show goes on amidst pandemic

4-H is a youth development program that involves millions of children around the nation in hands-on projects in different areas.

BRYAN, Texas — Despite the coronavirus, the show must go on.

Over the course of six days, exhibitors from across the state will be participating in the 57th annual State 4-H Horse Show at Brazos County Expo Center.

“We have 322 exhibitors this year, and we have a little over 500 horses that are going to be coming and going throughout the week... In order to conduct the show responsibly, we are asking that we don’t have spectators for this year, but we do hope to see more spectators from the community for next year," said Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Horse Specialist Dr. Jennifer Zoller.

4-H is a youth development program that involves millions of children around the nation in hands-on projects in different areas.

“It’s really a culmination of what these 4 H-ers have been working on throughout the year and their horse projects, so this is their big finale for the year," said Dr. Zoller.

Thankfully for them, the pandemic did not put a pause on their schedule.

“We’re always scheduled for the last full week in July and we’re very fortunate that we were able to keep the schedule this year with everything that’s going on. We didn’t have to push our dates so this is our spot. We are asking all our attendees on the ground to wear face coverings. We do have cleaning protocols and the staff at the Brazos County here are fantastic. They have a protocol as well to make sure everything is getting disinfected and cleaned appropriately," said Dr. Zoller.

For one exhibitor, this state show will be her last.

“It’s bittersweet of course, I am so glad that we were able to have this show and I’m glad that we have the ability to make these memories with each other," said graduating senior Sabine Lizo.

The 4-H State Show has several divisions, and exhibitors will be awarded rosettes and belt buckles. The graduating division can also qualify for a thousand dollar scholarship.