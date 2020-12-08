State files motion to have all four officers in George Floyd's death in one trial

MINNEAPOLIS — The State of Minnesota has filed a motion Wednesday to combine all four cases in the police killing of George Floyd into one trial, instead of four separate trials.
Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day 2020, after bystander video showed former officer Derek Chauvin's knee on his neck for over nine minutes as Floyd was heard saying "I can't breathe."
The four officers were terminated and they were charged in his death.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. J. Alexander Kueng ,Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.