City of College Station advises residents of water discoloration, pressure changes with installation of new water tower

College Station residents, don't panic if you're experiencing changes in your water in the near future.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to a release from the City of College Station, residents may notice changes to their water starting the week of Feb. 20.

The changes are due to a new water tower being installed on State Highway 6 near the Baylor Scott & White hospital, according to the release.

According to the city, the tower will establish a new and separate pressure plane to accommodate the expansion that College Station has undergone. The area near the south city limit, State Highway 6, Raintree Drive, and Rock Prairie Road will see improvements to their water, as the city says some customers have experienced higher-than-optimal water pressures, which can create issues with plumbing and irrigation systems.

The city says that the establishment of the new pressure plane will allow the system to handle high demands better as well as adjust pressures to optimal levels, ultimately reducing the effects on system pressure.