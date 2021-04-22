State Representative Raney calls for more research after passage of marijuana legislation

Raney is concerned about the consequences marijuana could have on creating addictions and on people driving impaired

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Earlier this week, State House Bill 1535 passed unanimously at the House Public Health Committee Level. The bill expands medicinal marijuana access across the state.

State Representative John Raney of District 14 said there needs to be more research on medical marijuana usage so that it is used in a responsible and safe manner.

“This time the bill expands that to 5% medical cannabis and we’ll see how that works. We’ll do a lot of studies about it and make sure that it does what we intend to do and find out if there are any other benefits on medical cannabis.” Representative Raney said.

The Public Health Committee from the state House of Representatives voted *unanimously* to pass House Bill 1535 that would grow the number of qualified persons to acquire medicinal cannabis. https://t.co/JkBqhv7fsO — Haley Williams (@HaleyRhiannon) April 20, 2021

Raney is not in favor of recreational marijuana and said the state doesn’t need it. Instead, he is concerned about the consequences it could have on creating addictions and on people driving impaired.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, driving while under the influence of marijuana is the second most common form of impaired travel, next to alcohol. High risks of THC can alter coordination, vision and more in high uses of the cannabis plant. Additionally, the risk of marijuana addiction is low, according to the CDC, about 1 in 10 chances.

That concern is one example of Raney's concern of an overhaul and full legalization of marijuana.

Dr. Kirsten K. Shepard, Founder and CEO of Painstoppers Inc believes healthcare physicians should be the ones to decide whether patients are qualified to receive medicinal marijuana. New studies are shown at an increasing rate of their benefits, all based on science and expertise training.

Additionally filed on March 12, House Bil 4089 from Representative James Talarico would fully legalize marijuana, expunge past possession convictions, and use the new tax revenue to fund early childhood education.

Happy 4/20! I’ve filed legislation to legalize cannabis, expunge past marijuana convictions, and use the new tax revenue to fund early childhood education. #txlege pic.twitter.com/3Pi4TGvqM7 — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) April 20, 2021

Additionally, legalization would end a stigma on the recreational use of weed in marginalized communities, Talarico said on Twitter.