COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is welcoming a new statue on Dec. 2. Sully, the service dog for President Bush is being commemorated for his service to the late President.

the statue will be unveiled during a private event and be placed in the east wing of the Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

Sully the service dog is expected to attend the event, along with renowned sculptor Susan Bahary, and America’s VetDogs President & CEO John Miller.

