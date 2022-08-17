Fire under control at bottling plant in Southlake, crews evaluating chemicals

Southlake DPS had evacuation orders in place for residents in the area due to chemicals inside the structure.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A fire at a bottling plant in Southlake is now under control after it caused major damage and led to the evacuation of nearby residents.

The Southlake Department of Public Safety said the fire involved two DalDen Corporations structures in the 4000 block of T.W. King Road. The fire began around 1:23 p.m., the department said.

A spokesperson for the department said there were two metal structures involved that had chemicals inside.

According to the department, crews evacuated residents on Silver Spur Road, Southfork Road and West Bob Jones and asked two nearby schools to shelter in place.

Carroll ISD said Walnut Grove Elementary was put into a shelter-in-place protocol. The school had an early dismissal at noon.

The fire was under control around 2:45 p.m., the department said.

The spokesperson said the evacuations and shelter-in-place orders were issued as hazmat crews evaluated the chemicals inside the affected structures. It's unclear what kinds of chemicals were inside.

There were no civilians or firefighters injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.