BRYAN, Texas — In the next few weeks, people will start receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census. However, with a lot of personal information on the forms, there are a few things people should remember to avoid fraud and scams.

The U.S. Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails, so be alert of phishing emails that could look like the real deal but aren't.

The Census will also never ask for someone's social security number, bank account or credit card numbers or money and donations.

The Census Bureau does not call often. The only time someone will get a phone call is if they have finished the Census and the bureau has follow-up questions.

Also, make note that Census workers also won't ever visit your home if you've completed the census. Census workers will start showing up to people's homes who haven't finished the Census by May.

People can verify someone is with the Census Bureau by checking their ID badge. It should have a photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce Watermark and an expiration date.

