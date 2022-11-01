Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Steve Nash fired as Brooklyn Nets head coach

Nash played point guard for Mavericks from 1998 to 2004. He had been the Brooklyn Nets coach since 2020.

DALLAS — Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Steve Nash has been fired from his head coaching position for the Brooklyn Nets.

It was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski before the Athletic's Shams Charania then also reported this firing. The Nets then sent out a press release at 11:57 p.m.

In that release, the Nets said in part, "The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Steve Nash have agreed to part ways. A decision regarding the team’s next head coach will be made in the near future."

Nash became the Nets head coach in 2020 and had two years left on a four-year deal. He was 94-67 as the Nets' head coach but had started off the 2022 season with a less-than-desirable 2-5 record despite having All-Star talents Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

Nash was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 1996, but came to Dallas in 1998 and spent six seasons with the Mavericks before returning to the Suns in 2004. Nash went on to win the NBA MVP award in 2005 and 2006 for the Suns.

Nash tweeted the following thank you note on Tuesday morning:

Jacque Vaughn will be the acting head coach for the Nets, but Wojnarowski and Charania both reported that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their new head coach.

In the team's press release, Brooklyn Nets Governor Joe Tsai said, “I’ve gotten to know Steve during his time in Brooklyn, and he is not one to shy away from challenges. My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team. Clara and I want to thank Steve, Lilla and their family for making this extraordinary commitment. We began this journey as colleagues, we part as friends.”