Dead teen's car found in Robertson County linked to murder investigation in Baytown

Authorities are searching for Keshawn Elam, 18, of Baytown, in connection to the teen's death.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — A car found by authorities in Robertson County is now linked to a murder investigation out of Baytown.

On September 26, 2020, Baytown police officers responded to the 5400 block of Hazel Street just before 9 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they said they found 18-year-old Davin Chatman suffering from several gunshot wounds. Chatman died from his injuries.

Baytown investigators learned Chatman had been with another friend from Baytown, later identified as 18-year-old Keshawn Elam. Witnesses said Elam and Chatman got into an argument just before Chatman was shot dead. Witnesses said Elam got into Chatman's car and drove away.

Baytown's Most Wanted Here you can find a list of Baytown's Most Wanted.

Robertson County authorities later found Chatman's car, but Elam was not with it. The Harris County District Attorney's Office has filed murder charges against Elam and authorities are searching for him.