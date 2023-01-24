x
Your storm videos, photos show high water, wind damage across Greater Houston area

KHOU 11 viewers have been busy documenting today's storms in their neighborhoods.

HOUSTON — A powerful front stirred tornadoes and torrential rain around the Greater Houston Area tuesday.

All day, we received viewer storm videos and photos that show widespread tornado damage in Pasadena, Baytown and Deer Park.

We also saw street flooding in many other communities caused by today's heavy downpours.

Thanks to our KHOU 11 viewers who've been busy documenting the results of today's storms in their neighborhoods, but please make sure you stay safe, y'all!

Tornado damage along Spencer Highway in Pasadena from Jacob Hale

Credit: Jacob Hale
Jacob Hale shot these photos of extensive tornado damage along Spencer Highway in Pasadena.

"Seeing the damage from the tornado first-hand made me sick to my stomach," Hale tweeted. "My heart aches for the families who had their homes destroyed and lost everything. I’ve never seen anything like this in Houston before…"

More Pasadena tornado damage from Rangel WX

Credit: Rangel Wx
Rangel Wx shot this photo of tornado damage in Pasadena.

Pasadena gym destroyed from Duke Colton

18-wheeler overturns on Highway 225 from Monica Harris

Credit: Monica Harris
Big rig overturns on Highway 225 in Pasadena Credit: Monica Harris

Tornado blows train off tracks from Monica Harris

Credit: Monica Harris
Train comes off the tracks in Pasadena

249 at Spring Cypress

Credit: Kristin C
Credit: Kristin C

Dayton

Credit: Nancy Bumgarner
Large tree uprooted in Dayton Credit: Nancy Bumgarner

Storm in Jamaica Beach from Paul

Allen Parkway 

Trash can floats away in Braeburn Terrace

Near Lanier Middle School from Paula

Credit: Paula
Street flooding near Lanier Middle School

High water in Sugar Land

Magnolia 

Credit: Aubrey
Credit: Aubrey

Lem Gully in Spring

Credit: Lee Moynagan
Credit: Lee Moynagan

The Heights

Credit: Katie Sherman
Credit: Katie Sherman

Sealy area in Austin County

