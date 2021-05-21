Student abortion advocacy group critical of newly signed "Heartbeat Bill"

F.R.E.E Aggies will continue to push for abortion accessibility in Texas and across the country

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An abortion advocacy group of Texas A&M students said they think Senate Bill 8, the "Heartbeat Bill," is a huge mistake.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the measure into law Wednesday that would prohibit in-state abortions as early as six weeks — before some women know they are pregnant — and opened the door for almost any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others.

Feminists for Reproductive Equity and Education, or F.R.E.E. Aggies, is a recognized student organization at Texas A&M, as well as an official Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast Generation Action chapter.

F.R.E.E. Aggies member Shelby Wilkins said when the group first heard the bill was making its way to the governor’s desk, they were all scared.

“I would like to say yeah we were preparing ourselves for it to pass because we had a feeling, we know this was what the Republicans were trying to push,” Wilkins said, “So yes, we were trying to prepare ourselves for that.”

When F.R.E.E. Aggies found out the bill was signed, Wilkins said they were disgusted.

“Anyone who helps someone get an abortion like an abortion fund or if you drive your friend to an abortion clinic those people can be sued and the person that sues them can get up to $10,000 at minimum,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said a family member of a rapist could sue someone and as a survivor of sexual assault herself, Wilkins said it’s terrifying.

“That is not what I want to be dealing with if I got pregnant and another thing is, the wording that they use,” Wilkins said, “The Heartbeat Bill, it is not a heartbeat at that time, its electrical cell movement in there, it is not a full cardiovascular system yet, it’s not a viable heart at all at that time, that’s simply what the stage is – a couple of cells with electrical activity at that gestational period.”