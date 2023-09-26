Student arrested for terroristic threat at College Station High School

According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, a student made threatening comments .

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office announced that a College Station High School student was arrested for making a terroristic threat on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

According to the sheriff's office, an anonymous report was made to the school's administration stating that a student had made threatening comments.

The student was immediately removed from class by a School Resource Deputy and an investigation was conducted, leading to the student's arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone that if you See Something, Hear something... Say Something.

