Student taken into custody at Brenham High School

School officials said the school went into a temporary lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."

BRENHAM, Texas — A Brenham High School student was taken into custody by police Tuesday morning.

School officials posted about the issue on its Facebook page just before 11 a.m. Officials said it started around 7:30 Tuesday morning. They said a student was not following directions and became angry and "combative." When the student left the building, school officials said they put the high school on a temporary lockdown.

School officials said police officers were already on campus to assist with what was going on and took the student into custody.

They said students, staff and faculty are now back to a regular school schedule and that everyone is safe.