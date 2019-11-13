COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students from the Texas A&M System across the Lonestar State gathered on the College Station campus for the fifth annual Pandemic Summit. The students were chosen by a panel of health experts to speak at the event.

Government leaders, those in the health industry, and leaders of NGO’s spoke about where we are as a nation in being prepared for a health crisis.

“We have to understand where some of the gaps are to what are some of the challenges, we also take stock for the achievements that we’ve made. We’ve made a lot of progress in the preparedness and response enterprise. The last twenty years but unfortunately, we’ve remained dangerously vulnerable. And we have a lot of lessons observed that remain lessons unlearned so we’re trying to turn these lessons observed into lessons learned,” said Associate Dean for Global One Health Gerald Parker.

The summit is gathered for a bigger purpose: to make recommendations on how the United States can lead the way in case of a pandemic.

“Whenever we have a humanitarian crisis that will ensue a pandemic, it involves all sectors of society and all sectors of government. So need a structure that can lead that entire whole of government, whole of society coordination efforts that’s in communication that’s so needed in what is a crisis,” said Parker.

The summit this year also focused on technology and how emerging applications can be applied accurately in the public health industry.

