Suddenlink donates technology to Bryan ISD for virtual learning

Suddenlink hopes their donation "will help students and schools can continue learning in this new virtual environment."

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD has received 40 iPads and 700 earbuds with microphones from Suddenlink, an internet and cable company serving the Brazos Valley.

Suddenlink's parent company, Altice USA, has given donations to 30 school districts in the areas they serve.

"At Suddenlink, we are proud to support the communities we serve and their school districts, who play a critical role in helping to develop the innovators and technologists of tomorrow,” said regional vice president of Suddenlink Mike Petty in a release.

Bryan ISD says this donation will help increase access to virtual classroom opportunities and online curriculum.