Train derailment in Sugar Land will have drivers taking detours until tomorrow

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A train derailment in Sugar Land could be causing you to make a detour, and it’s expected to be there at least the rest of today.

It happened at Highway 90 at Dairy Ashford. It appears a tree fell on the tracks, which may have led to the derailment.

The southbound right turn lane on Dairy Ashford will be closed through tomorrow, according to city officials.

The good news – no one was hurt and there’s no danger to the environment, but you’ll want to avoid the area if you can.

