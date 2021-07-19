Suicide rates climbing in young people

Experts say the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has heightened this trend

BRYAN, Texas — Suicide rates for those ages 10 to 24 have risen by 50% over the last decades, and some educators are calling the increase a public health crisis…

Some experts say the pandemic has only heightened their concern.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives. Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful, overwhelming and cause a strong emotion in adults and children.

“Based on available data, one in every 11 minutes you have a death by suicide in the U.S,” associate professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande valley, Marika Dawkins said.

Dawkins participated in a discussion recently on youth suicide and prevention, hosted by the Houston nonprofit children at risk.

According to the national alliance on mental health, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-34.

With less access to social workers and mental health support during the pandemic, young people across the country need help.

“We have seen a major increase of clients of all ages, and we've certainly been kept busy,” Sacha Bradley, Licensed Professional Counselor and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist at Brazos Valley Mental Health, said

90% of people who die by suicide have experienced symptoms of a mental health condition according to the NAMI.

Loved ones, friends, and even complete strangers. We must look out for one another.

“When we think about mental health care, we have to realize that we are all stakeholders in the process," Dawkins said" Meaning everyone has a key role to play.”

The feeling of rejection, isolation and helplessness are all risk factors Dawkins says.

If you are going through anything like this, reach out. You don’t have to be alone.

Brazos Valley mental health and wellness has three locations in total, with one in Bryan, Brenham, and College Station. For more information head over to www.brazosvalleymentalhealth.com.