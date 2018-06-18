BRYAN, Texas – The cost of summer camps can get pretty pricey. Especially when you have multiple kids in a household.





But in its second year ‘Futbol para el Futuro’ or ‘Football for the Future’ has been able to provide dozens of kids a place to learn soccer, and all for free.





The camp is completely run by teenage volunteers and allows kids to stay engaged without breaking the bank for parents.



From dribbling, to passing to defending, the camp teaches various soccer skills and allows kids to achieve their goals on and off the field.



Over the past year the camp has nearly doubled in size, which camp volunteers say is because of support from the local community.



Going forward the group hopes the camp continues to grow and that kids from all backgrounds will come out learn more about soccer.

