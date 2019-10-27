BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's the weekend and that means you may be looking for something to do. We've put together a list of just some of the many events happening in and around Brazos County that you and your family can enjoy.

SUNDAY, OCT. 27, 2019 :

The Bryan-College Station CROP Hunger Walk takes place today at Veterans Park American Pavilion. This walk celebrates the Brazos Valley's 33rd year of CROP walking and the 50th anniversary of the CROP Hunger Walk. Opening ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m. and the three mile walk begins at 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

Take in the Halloween spirit and some great classical music with the Brazos Breeze Flute Choir! The group will be performing its first concert of the season Sunday at First United Methodist Church beginning at 5 p.m. The church is located at 506 E. 28th Street in Bryan. You are encouraged to come in costume and hear world premier work dedicated to Brazos Breeze founder and Artistic Director, Penny Zent. Admission is free but you can give a free-will offering to help defray the cost of music.

The United Way of the Brazos Valley is hosting its first Boo! Book Bash at the Brazos Valley Bombers BooFest from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. The events are taking place at Travis Field, located at 2200 Bomber Drive in Bryan. The United Way is hoping to encourage and facilitate a growing love of reading by providing access to books. Children can pick their own free book to take home and includes selections for babies, toddlers, children and teens! There will also be games, food trucks, LIVE entertainment and a costume contest! To learn more on how you can help your community, visit The United Way of the Brazos Valley's website by clicking here.

If you dare, the 3rd Regiment Staff of the Corps of Cadets is hosting a community wide event Sunday from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. A Nightmare on Coke Street Haunted House is open for students, families, faculty and just anyone who is looking for a good Halloween-themed party! The Haunted House will take place in Dorm 6, Lacy Hall, which is near Buzzbee LLC and right on Coke Street. General admission is $10 at the door and is CASH ONLY. At least 10 percent of the profits will to to Twin City Mission, which will also be collecting coats and blankets at the Haunted House. There will also be water, chips and candy for only $1.

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is hosting its annual "Night at the Museum" Halloween bash. The event takes place at the Bush Library on Sunday from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating, carnival games, food, bounce games, face painting, photo booth and costume contest. The event is free and open to the public. The library is located on 1000 George Bush Drive West in College Station. For more information on this exciting event, click here.

