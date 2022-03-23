Krchnak’s last day as Superintendent of Schools will be on July 1st.

BRYAN, Texas — Brenda Krchnak is going to retire as Superintendent at Snook Independent School District. Krchnak has served as Snook ISD superintendent for over 8 years. This year, Krchnak’s last day as Superintendent of Schools will be on July 1st.

While as superintendent of Snook ISD, Krchnak created new technology courses and other educational expansions programs. She was able to improved their student's abilties and district's achievements.

Krchnak said " I wanted to announce my plans early to allow for our Board of Trustees to begin the planning process of hiring the next superintendent to lead this wonderful district. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished over the past eight years and look forward to assisting our Board of Trustees with this transition".

The Board of Trustess have started discussioning the search for a new superintendent .Krchnak will still remain as the active superintendent until the end of this year. She will be carrying out her duites for the Snook ISD schools until the next superintendent is selected .Board President Kristine Brisco, praised Krchnak for her abilty to have strong culture collobarations from district's faculty and the community.

According to officials from Snook ISD, the district has earned the highest financial rating of Superior Achievement on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.