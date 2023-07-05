Coast Guard suspends search for Navasota teen last seen swimming near Surfside Beach

DeAngelo Phillip Jackson, 19, of Navasota, is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and was wearing black shorts.

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday suspended its search efforts for a 19-year-old man who was reported missing after last seen swimming near Surfside Beach Friday night.

The decision comes after the Coast Guard said they searched around 305 square miles over a combined 25 hours.

DeAngelo Phillip Jackson, 19, of Navasota, is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and was wearing black shorts with an orange stripe around the waistband and no shirt.

"The decision to suspend the search is never easy, but we remain ready to resume the operation should any new information arise," said Lt. j.g. Melissa Brizzi, command duty officer, Sector Houston-Galveston. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, and we hope they find solace and strength during this difficult time."

The U.S. Coast Guard contributed to the search with boat crews and a helicopter along with the Surfside Police Department.

The @USCG has suspended its search for a missing 19-year-old swimmer near #SurfsideBeach, Texas. More here: https://t.co/2YpZ0l9Uu9 — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) May 7, 2023

They said Jackson was reportedly swept away by a wave.

“Family and friends are desperate to locate DeAngelo and searches are underway,” Texas EquuSearch said in a Facebook post. “Please keep DeAngelo and his parents in your prayers.”

MISSING: DeAngelo Phillip Jackson, 19, Navasota, Texas (5/5/23) 19-year-old DeAngelo was last seen swimming near... Posted by Texas EquuSearch on Saturday, May 6, 2023

"Prayers please, just help us," one family member said. "We don't know where he is out in that water."