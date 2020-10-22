Suspect arrested in 2015 Hearne murder, allegedly involved with KWA gang

Six gang members have been arrested and charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office. One person remains a fugitive.

HEARNE, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from November 27, 2015.

It's a big break in a nearly five-year-old homicide case out of Hearne. Authorities said they have arrested a suspect in the 2015 shooting death of 18-year-old Jaterryion "JT" Davis.

Atorius Marquis Williams, 23, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting. Authorities said Williams is connected to four other murders in Central Texas, all as a member of the Killas With Aggression, or KWA gang. He had been in federal custody with five other people, identified as Desmond Wilkerson, Demonta Daniels, Trashawn Alexander, James Whitfield and Jyraciel Whitfield.

Federal authorities arrested three other people in Temple Wednesday, who are also identified as members of the KWA gang. Jason Mayse, Christopher Meyers and Reginald Williams were arrested by federal authorities without incident Wednesday.

Dominic Johnson has also been charged in connection to this gang. The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Texas considers him to be a fugitive.

The ten alleged gang members have been charged with racketeering, Hobbs Act violations and federal drug trafficking.

Williams, Wilkerson, Whitfield and Meyers are charged with conspiracy. They are accused of committing five murders, multiple assaults, armed robberies, drug trafficking and extortion. The indictment claims Williams shot and killed Davis in Hearne in 2015. It also claims Williams and Daniels killed a person in Belton in September of 2017 and another person in Temple in January of 2018 and Williams and Alexander killed a person in Temple in December of 2017. It also claims Daniels and Alexander killed a person in Temple in January of 2018 as well.

The killing of Jaterryion "JT" Davis

Jaterryion Davis and his girlfriend went to a Thanksgiving party on Thursday, November 26, 2015 at the Daryl Moody Community Center, according to Davis' mother, who spoke to KAGS News on the day of his death.

"We just heard gunshots and everybody flew," Davis' girlfriend said. "We thought it was inside." Hearne police officers arrived at the scene a short time later and found Davis bleeding from a gunshot wound. They gave him CPR until an ambulance rushed him to a Bryan hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

"He's my son," Davis' mother said. "He was outspoken. A lot of people knew him."

On December 18, 2015, authorities arrested Jawuan Darden, 18, and charged him with capital murder. He was held in the Robertson County Jail until December 31 when he was released and the charges against him were dropped. The Robertson County District Attorney's Office took over the investigation and included the Belton Police Department, Temple Police Department, Texas Rangers and the Hearne Police Department.

Investigators with the Hearne Police Department said the shooting allegedly happened over a game of dice and that witnesses had identified Darden as being involved. While he remained a suspect after his release, there is no information that the recent arrests involve him.