BURTON, Texas -- At approximately 1:30 p.m. a 911 call came in reporting a robbery at the Burton State Bank.

While there were no injuries reported, the suspect was able to escape with an unknown amount of cash and is still at large.

According to the Washington County Sheriffs' Office the suspect was driving a white, late-model GM, extended-cab pickup truck.

Custom

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male who was wearing a long sleeve maroon button-down shirt, cowboy hat, and cowboy boots.

Custom

This story is still developing and we will update as soon as more information is available.

© 2018 KAGS