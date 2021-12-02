T-Mobile to donate $50,000 to Texas A&M's women's athletic program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Cellular company T-Mobile is donating $50,000 to Texas A&M University.
The donation is set to go to the school's women's athletic programs and is part of T-Mobile's total $700,000 donation to the SEC's 14 universities across the country.
"As an official sponsor of the SEC, T-Mobile wants to help the entire SEC community thrive," the company said in a press release. "T-Mobile also recognizes the importance of women's sports and the role that youth sports can have on allowing female athletes to one day compete at the highest levels like the SEC."
T-Mobile will present the $700,000 check to the SEC at their first-ever T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on Friday, Dec. 3 at Georgia International Plaza outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
"T-Mobile is so inspired by the drive and spirit of female athletes who compete on behalf of the SEC and at other colleges and universities across the country," said Jon Freier, president, T-Mobile's Consumer Group. "As the official Wireless sponsor of the SEC, we're proud to support the efforts of the schools and conference to help drive change for the incredible female athletes who compete on behalf of the SEC today and the young girls who dream of doing so in the future."