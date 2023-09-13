Woman wanted for abandoning dog in College Station arrested on animal cruelty charges

Authorities have been trying to find Torcay Fletcher, 36, since she abandoned a dog, now known as Tahoka, between two dumpsters in College Station on Aug. 22.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The woman responsible for abandoning a dog in College Station parking lot on Aug. 22 has been arrested by College Station Police.

Torcay Fletcher, 36, was arrested on Tuesday by CSPD after a tip was provided to authorities and charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal--a Class A misdemeanor.

Fletcher was released from the Brazos County Jail on $4,000 bond that same day.

For Tahoka, the name of the dog that was rescued, he has been steadily making his recovery thanks to the support of the Aggieland Humane Society. The last time the shelter posted an update, he had gained two pounds, and was showing a sweet personality, according to Aggieland Humane.

Now, he's 7.4 pounds, still being taken good care of, and is even working on being potty and leash trained.

"From the moment Tahoka came to us in desperate need of help, our team knew he was a fighter," the shelter said on X, formerly Twitter. "And they were right; Tahoka is undoubtedly a fighter."

