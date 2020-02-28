COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Friday, February 28 is the last day for people who have a Class C misdemeanor to stop by the College Station Municipal Court and take care of it. If you don't, you risk getting arrested and going to jail, according to a public service announcement from the court.

The warrant amnesty is held by College Station Municipal Court, as well as other Brazos County Courts from time to time throughout the year. It gives people a chance who are facing Class C misdemeanors to come to court and take care of your business.

What if I don't have the money to pay for the warrant?

Judge Ed Spillane said if people come on their own during the amnesty period, your warrant fee per case will be waived.

I don't know if I have a warrant so I can't make a decision

Good news! If you're not sure if you have an outstanding warrant, click here, or you can look at the list below. As of Friday morning at 9 a.m., the list for College Station is long so get to the court and take care of your business!

If you have an outstanding warrant in another Brazos County Court, contact them and ask them if you can still take care of it and participate in warrant amnesty. Their municipal court may not be participating, but just ask!

What if I don't do warrant amnesty? What happens then?

If you decide not to take advantage of the warrant amnesty program, then you'll risk getting arrested and going to jail. Starting Saturday, February 29 and ending on March 8, law enforcement will engage in Warrant Round-Up. If you have an outstanding warrant, police are able to arrest you and you'll have more trouble than what you started out with. So get to court and take care of your business!

If you need more information, call the College Station Municipal Court at 979-764-3683.

