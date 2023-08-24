The grant will be going toward scholarships for students in the pathways to graduate studies in the university's cyber intelligence program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville's Engineering and Computer Science Department has been awarded two grants from the Department of Homeland Security to increase student enrollment.

These two grants amount to around $1.5 million. TAMU-K professor Mais Nijim said that she and her staff put in months of work in hopes of bringing that money to the university.

"These grants, we can consider them as a helpful booster to our university," she said.

Nijim said the grants will be used to improve and build a cutting edge cyber security program at the university.

"Getting grant from prestigious Department of Homeland Security will, of course contribute, significantly to the reputation of the university. It will attract more students to join our program. This will positively impact our enrollment in engineering," she said.

The grant will be going toward scholarships for students in the pathways to graduate studies in the university's cyber intelligence program. Nijim said that in a time when employers are looking for cyber security professionals, TAMU-K is helping equip some of the best in the field.

"We have a shortage in cyber security professionals, so a cyber security professional with this degree, they can work in any company because every company needs someone to protect their system," she said.

The university first received a grant from Homeland Security in 2021 to establish that minor and certificate in cyber intelligence. Nijim said that she and her staff are looking forward to growing the cyber security program.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!