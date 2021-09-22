Texas A&M nuclear engineer named to Pres. Biden's advisory board

Adams is the first A&M professor named to the President's Council since Norman Borlaug.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M nuclear engineer and prominent expert in his field has been given a presidential assignment in the Biden Administration.

Marvin L. Adams has been named to the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, also known as PCAST. Adams, 62, is considered the leading expert on management of the nuclear stockpile. He maintains a position on the Stockpile Assessment Team of U.S. Strategic Command and continues to work with branches of the military on issues related to national security.

Adams also helped Texas A&M University secure a federal contract to help manage the Los Alamos Lab in New Mexico. He joined Texas A&M University in 1992 and is currently the HTRI Professor of Nuclear Engineering, a Regents Fellow and is the director of National Laboratories Mission Support.

President Joe Biden has named @TAMUEngineering's Dr. Marvin L. Adams to his panel of top science and technology advisors in areas of national security. 👍



Adams will help assess the nation's nuclear capabilities for @POTUS and Congress. @tamusystem: https://t.co/B9rlArM7my pic.twitter.com/zUAKQrNHRU — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) September 22, 2021

PCAST is a group of advisors focused on making science and technology policy recommendations to the president. The 30 member council includes experts on astrophysics, agriculture, biochemistry, neuroscience and cybersecurity, just to name a few.