COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been arrested and is being accused of stealing several packages from a local apartment complex.

Mark Onal, 33, is charged with theft of mail of at least 10 different addresses. Texas A&M Police caught him after setting up a sting operation at the Garden Apartments after several reports of missing packages, police said.

The operation happened Tuesday at the apartment complex located on the 200 block of Calvin Moore Avenue. Police place a GPS enabled package on the floor outside an apartment door. Police, who were inside the apartment, said this is a common way packages are delivered at the complex.

Onal was later seen by police picking up the package and putting it in his backpack, than walking away, according to court documents. Police followed Onal through the apartment complex but the suspect spotted them, they said, and began running away. Police were able to catch up with him and they said they arrested Onal at the complex.

Police said Onal brought them back to his apartment and allowed them to look inside. Onal showed them about 30 different items he claimed were from packages he had stolen from neighboring apartments, police said.

Onal has posted a $4,000 bond and is currently out of jail.

