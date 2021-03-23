Texas A&M prepares for 'near-normal' return this fall

Interim Provost Mark H. Weichold said students should plan on attending courses in person.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University is planning for a near-normal upcoming Fall semester and advises students to plan to on attending courses in person.

Interim Provost Mark H. Weichold said the announcement comes from progress the state and surrounding community has made with vaccinations, the campus's successful testing and contact tracing operations and a decreased campus caseload.

The class schedule and registration for undergraduate and graduate students will be delayed about a month while departments and colleges make adjustments to the fall schedule.

• Fall schedule released to the public: April 27.

• Pre-registration: April 29 - May 12.

• Open registration: May 13 - May 25 at 5 pm.

Summer courses will not be affected by the announcement and pre-registration will proceed as scheduled April 1-16.

"While the fall semester is five months away, we will be monitoring conditions carefully," wrote Weichold in a release Tuesday. "If changes are needed, we are prepared to adjust appropriately. We will continue to inform you as close to real-time as possible so that you are aware of the direction the university is taking."