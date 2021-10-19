Texas A&M to provide free flu vaccinations for employees, retirees, their dependents

According to the CDC, even though the 2020-21 flu season saw historic low cases flu vaccinations are still encouraged.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M, partnering with St. Joseph Health, will provide free flu vaccinations for its employees, retirees and their dependents, the University’s Health Science Center and Division of Human Resources and Organizational Effectiveness announced Monday.

Texas A&M University System employees, retirees and their dependents who are covered under the Texas A&M care plan with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are eligible to sign up for the clinics.

“Our core value here at Texas A&M is ‘selfless service’, and that’s a great way to demonstrate selfless service," Dr. Cynthia Weston, associated dean for Clinical and Outreach Affairs at Texas A&M College of Nursing said. "To vaccinate yourself so you’re not only protected, but you're protecting others.”

The university will host seven clinics throughout the month of October, including spots in Bryan. Five of the clinics will be drive-thru and two will be located at high schools in BCS. The convenient and accessible locations are to ensure employees safely get their vaccine and to reach the university goal of administering 3,000 doses.

“As employees of Texas AM University, we are afforded many opportunities to participate and engage in our campus community,” Damon Slaydon, vice president for the Division of Human Resources and Organizational Effectiveness, said. “Our goal is to make it easy for our employees to follow the recommendations of our medial professionals and get vaccinated for the flu.”

According to the CDC, even though the 2020-21 flu season saw historic low cases due to COVID-19 precautions, flu vaccinations are still encouraged. Five of the clinics are drive-thru, making it a convenient and safe way for Texas A&M University faculty and staff to get their vaccines without getting out of their vehicles.

“Because of that decline and this past year’s strong focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, some may neglect getting the flu vaccine this season,” Asim Abu-Baker, PharmD, associate dean for clinical and professional affairs at the Irma Lerma Rangel College Pharmacy, said. “A possible rise in flu cases will also depend on how well the composition of this year’s flu vaccine will match the circulating flus virus strain.”