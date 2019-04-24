COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The State of Qatar via the Qatar Harvey Fund donated a $1 million grant to the Texas A&M University System to help A&M students impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Following the devastating hurricane in 2017, more than 500 students attending five Texas A&M System campuses were forced to withdraw from school.

The grant will offer these students money to help cover their tuition, fees, books, and living expenses at Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University at Galveston, Prairie View A&M University, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

The Qatar Harvey Fund is a $30 million fund established in 2017 to help the recovery of southeast Texas following Hurricane Harvery.

John Sharp, Chancellor of the Texas A&M System, said the grant will give students a second chance at their college dreams.

“The Texas A&M University System is very thankful for this grant,” Chancellor Sharp said. “This money will help rebuild the future for hundreds of deserving Texans whose dreams of obtaining a degree were rained on by Harvey.”