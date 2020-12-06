TAMU student athletes organize 'Unity Walk'

Set up by student athletes on campus, the Unity Walk was planned to, "bring awareness to the inequality that persists in our country."

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students and faculty got together by Kyle Field for a Unity Walk Thursday evening.

Folks who wanted to participate met at the 12th Man statue by Kyle Field.

Masks were required to participate.

Student athletes who organized the event passed out t-shirts and made a few remarks about the state of the world and their hopes for its future.

Then, attendees were asked to kneel for a moment of silence lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd and the amount of time a Minnesota police officer leaned on his neck.