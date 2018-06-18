COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A student is suing Texas A&M University, saying the school wrongly found him responsible of Sexual Misconduct.

Austin Van Overdam is suing A&M in a Houston Federal Court, after being found responsible for a 2015 incident of Sexual Misconduct.

A fellow student, Hannah Shaw, who identified herself as a victim both via tweet and in an interview to NBC News, accused Van Overdam of performing a non-consensual sexual act, during consensual sex.

Van Overdam was found responsible for committing the act and suspended. He now alleges that decision was flawed and that male A&M students are commonly found responsible for sexual misconduct, without a proper investigation.

He’s asking for a jury trial and for damages, both to compensate what he has allegedly lost and to punish A&M.

KAGS NEWS has a policy of not identifying victims of sexual assault or those accused. That said, in this instance, both parties have separately and publicly identified themselves.

© 2018 KAGS