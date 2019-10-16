COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas Comptroller and Aggie Glenn Hegar dropped into the Zachary Engineering building today to share about his recent study on cyber security.

And from his statistics, you have most likely been the target of a cyber-attack.

According to Comptroller Hager, two thirds of every person on the web has had some form of personal information taken from them.

“Texas unfortunately had the second largest number of individuals, the third most amount of dollar value as far as industry were attacked in some shape or form or fashion. Cost in over a hundred million dollars in Texas businesses,” said Hager.

The stakes for cyber security are high because criminals may be hard to catch. Hager called cyber-crime “risk free” because criminals may target you from across the world.

He added that the cyber security industry will continue to advance to prepare itself for these kinds of attacks.

“The industry is very well aware of the threats and the needs to deal with this issue. However as you also come up with more creative ways 1) assessing your risk 2) having systems that can help defend against those risks 3) it’s not a question of if something will happen, it’s when it will happen. And then how do you have a rapid response to deal with it and contain it,” said Hager.

Because the need is so high to contain these attacks, the comptroller said the rate of unemployment in the cyber security industry is virtually nonexistent.

