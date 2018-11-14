Texas A&M University officials have suspended a fraternity in connection with the death of a student in August of this year.

The Office of the Dean of Student Life conducted an investigation into the activities of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity after Joseph Little was found dead at an off-campus house on August 29th, 2018.

Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 Rick Hill confirmed that Little's autopsy results are still pending but said officials did not find any substances present in his body at the time of his death.

In a news release issued at the time of Little's death, CSPD said there are "no signs of foul play" in the student's death and an autopsy has been requested.

A hearing of the Student Organization Accountability Board determined that the fraternity was responsible for violating student rules related to hazing, alcohol, university policies and standard administrative polices.

The organization's recognition status was recently suspended and they will be unable to apply for recognition again until January 2022.

Phi Gamma Delta has appealed this ruling. It's not known when a final ruling will be made.

